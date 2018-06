A Sonic was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning in Salado and police are hoping these photographs will help catch the man who did it.

The crime happened just after 6 o'clock. The suspect is described as a "younger white man". He was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of money. Nobody was hurt during the ordeal.

If you recognize him or the car he was driving, police are asking that you call them at 254-947-5681.

