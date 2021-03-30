South Central Texas McDonald’s Co-op Good Friday Fundraiser benefits 100 Club, families of first responders

"We encourage everyone to join us at your local McDonald’s for lunch on Good Friday," 100 Club of CenTexas Executive Director Grahame Jones said.

TEMPLE, Texas — The South Central Texas McDonald’s Co-op will host the annual Good Friday Fundraiser once again this year. This fundraiser benefits the 100 Clubs of Central Texas and surrounding communities in honor of the 100 Club’s mission to support families of first responders killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

“Our first responders put their lives on the line for our safety and this fundraiser allows the community a way to give back,“ McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cindi Ferguson said. “McDonald’s in South Central Texas is an honored and proud supporter of our local 100 Clubs and deeply appreciates what they do for our communities.”

A percentage of the sales from all participating restaurants will be donated to area 100 Clubs. This year's fundraiser will be held on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Good Friday Fundraiser was made to help 100 Clubs achieve their mission of providing financial assistance to the families of first responders. It also serves as a way for first responders to interact with their community. Since the fundraiser began, $526,137.91 has been raised

“The 100 Clubs of Central Texas deeply appreciates McDonald’s for their continued support of our organization. We encourage everyone to join us at your local McDonald’s for lunch on Good Friday to show support for these vital members of our community, our local heroes,” 100 Club of Central Texas Executive Director Grahame Jones said.