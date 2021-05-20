Months later, South Temple street still a muddy mess

Residents along Melrose Lane in South Temple are wondering will their road ever be repaired?

TEMPLE, Texas — Residents along Melrose Lane in South Temple are wondering why their road was torn up.

They told 6 News that they've been dealing with a dirt road for about two months and the city hasn't explained why.

We reached out to the City of Temple and we received this statement from spokesperson Cody Weems:

"This is part of the Bird Creek sanitary lines which were installed in the roadway beginning late last year. Since contractors would be trenching through the roadway anyway, the city planned to go ahead and resurface the entire roadway, as it was deteriorating.

As sanitary line work progressed, our contractor and consultant recommended we replace the curbs as well. They were in poor condition, not draining properly as the flow lines had high and low areas where the curbs were cracked broken up. We executed a change order to remove and replace the curbs adding $21,000 to the project, all outside our original scope to improve the roadway on a sanitary sewer project. Beginning in mid-March, we started removing curb and then reworking the road base for the asphalt overlay.

The contractor made the city aware that curb removal revealed the curbs never had proper subbase or base material to support the curbs. The contractor made weeks of effort to rework the roadways subbase and base materials per plans and specifications to stabilize the roadway and curb areas. The base was too soft and not stable. Spring rains have added issues during April and May. We met with the consultant and contractor several times onsite to negotiate how to move forward. The contractor has made efforts to minimize the impact on residents, even working on a rainy Saturday, but it has been a muddy mess.

Additional testing on May 3 recommended we needed to add lime to stabilize the subase, which our consultant recommended along with adding four inches of crushed limestone base to stabilize the roadway for paving and longevity. This solution began on May 10th at an additional negotiated cost of just under $80,000.

Test results on the lime treated subbase passed today, clearing the way for four inches of crushed limestone scheduled to be installed tomorrow, followed by curb and asphalt over the next couple weeks.

While some factors out of our hands created some challenges during this project, city crews and contractors are working hard to provide these residents with a new road with curbs and gutters that will be stable, drain well and have a long life."