South Waco Elementary transitions online starting Monday due to COVID-19

Students will learn remotely from Dec. 14-18. In-person classes will resume after the winter break on Jan. 5.

WACO, Texas — South Waco Elementary School will close its campus and transition online starting Monday, Dec. 14 due to COVID-19 infections.

Principal Twana Lee made the announcement Friday and said students will learn remotely Dec. 14-18. The campus will open for in-person learning on Jan. 5 after the winter break.

A total of nine people at the school tested positive since Monday, Lee said in the announcement.

“While most of these people likely were not infected at school, the increasing number of cases is a cause for concern. It also means that about 20 employees at our campus will be out on Monday after testing positive or being in close contact with someone who tested positive," Lee said. "Most of our teachers who will be out are able to teach remotely. However, the total number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space."

Students who have been attending in-person classes will be able to pick up a device to use while learning remotely. Families without internet access will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. Lee said more details on when and how to pick up a device will "be coming soon."

Those who need technical assistance with devices can call the student help desk at 254-284-1072 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lee also encouraged students and employees to get tested for the virus as the school district offers free tests. Free testing will be available Sunday from 1-3 p.m. in the University High School parking lot.

“Unlike other tests that you might be familiar with, this test uses a shallow nasal swab that only goes about an inch into the nose, and test results are sent by text message and email within 24 hours," Lee said.