Around 1 a.m., officers received a call about the oil spill involving two 18-wheelers, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department has closed all southbound I-35 lanes near 303 due to an oil spill.

Around 1 a.m., officers received a call about the oil spill involving two 18-wheelers, according to police.

Officers are helping with traffic and have shut down the lanes while crews clean up the fuel.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

6 News will keep you updated as this story develops.