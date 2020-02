WACO, Texas — All southbound lanes of I-35 are shut down in Waco near the 4th Street exit in Waco. TxDOT reported the crash just before 8 a.m.

All lanes are closed at the MLK exit. Drivers can then re-enter north of 5th Street.

TxDOT is estimating the backup to be about 1 to 2 miles. Clean-up is expected to take between one to two hours.