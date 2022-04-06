Southern Careers Institute - Waco hosts first career fair

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WACO, Texas — A community career fair will be hosted by the Southern Careers Institute's Waco Campus April 7. This is the institute's first career fair held on campus.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 3700 I-35 Suite A, it is open to the whole family, according to SCI-Waco.

The event will give attendees the chance to discuss available job opportunities, partake in refreshments, will include food and a bouncy house for children, according to the Insitute, as stated by SCI-Waco.

