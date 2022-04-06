x
Southern Careers Institute - Waco hosts first career fair

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Credit: SCI-Waco
"We are hosting our very 1st SCI-Waco Career Fair for our Students, Alumni and the Community."

WACO, Texas — A community career fair will be hosted by the Southern Careers Institute's Waco Campus April 7. This is the institute's first career fair held on campus. 

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 3700 I-35 Suite A, it is open to the whole family, according to SCI-Waco. 

The event will give attendees the chance to discuss available job opportunities, partake in refreshments, will include food and a bouncy house for children, according to the Insitute, as stated by SCI-Waco. 

For more information visit the Southern Career Institute Waco Facebook page.

