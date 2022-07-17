Southern Drag Boat Racing Association back on the Brazos River

The league returns to its roots as day two of racing commences.

WACO, Texas — The Southern Drag Boat Racing Association enters day two of racing on the Brazos River Sunday in Waco.

The exciting sport features high speed boat racing, as boats reach high speeds of up to 210 MPH.

Race Director David Carroll says he's happy to have the circuit back in one of the places where it first got going.

"The SDBA is the Southern dragon Association. We're a 45 year old organization that's actually has a lot of roots here in Waco. We've been racing here over 40 years on the Brazos so it's a really cool place for us to compete."

He says the association had to navigate COVID challenges much like the rest of the world. So, it's even sweeter to not just be back on the Brazos, but back racing in general.

"Seeing these fans back out here. I mean, we don't do this for the money. We do it necessarily for the fans out here. That's what we're here for."

One of the more decorated racers in the field, Marty Logan, an 8-time champion, says he loves the thrill of racing and is ecstatic that fans are back riverside watching the boats on the water.

"The whole nation was shut down. And you know, of course, drag boat racing was like everything else. But we're back. We're back. We're out here. We're not wearing masks. We're out here. You know, we're seeing everybody's smiling faces. And it's just great because this is what we love. I mean, this is my passion. This is what I love to do. I love the people. I love the fans. I love the kids. I love everything about the sport."

Logan is going for his ninth championship, and is excited to continue racing for years to come.

When asked about the dangers and the excitement of racing, he said there is no fear on the water.

"It's the most peaceful thing ever, but everyone asks you is it safe, is it dangerous? How can you screw up four and a half seconds?"