More furloughs on the horizon for Southwest Airlines employees

The company is expected to temporarily let go of more than 800 workers.

AUSTIN, Texas — More furloughs are expected for Southwest Airlines employees.

The company alerted the Texas Workforce Commission this week that they plan to let more than 800 workers go between March 15 and April 1 of next year.

Seventy-seven of those will be in the Austin area.

A spokesperson for the airline told KVUE that when the involuntary furloughs will take place depends upon the workgroup (or within 14 days after that date), unless Southwest reaches cost-saving agreements or the government enacts a satisfactory Payroll Support Program extension.

The airline told KVUE if the furloughs happen, they will be temporary.

In September, Southwest employed 468 people in Austin, Newberry reported.

"We have been engaged with our unions since early October seeking temporary cost reductions to help offset over one billion dollars of overstaffing costs projected for 2021," said Russell McCrady, the vice president of Southwest's labor relations. "Our absolute goal is to preserve every job at Southwest Airlines; however, due to a lack of meaningful progress in negotiations, we had to proceed with issuing notifications to additional employees who are valued members of the Southwest Family. We are willing to continue negotiations quickly to preserve jobs if we can achieve the support that allows Southwest to combat the ongoing economic challenges created by the decline in demand for air travel."

Finally, Southwest has gratefully reached agreements, and extended furlough protections for 2021, to members of the dispatch and meteorologists workgroups.