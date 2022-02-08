Splash pad at Killeen park reopens after water leak

The Killeen Recreation Service's Department announced last Monday that repairs were needed for two large mainline water leaks.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen is back up and running following a water leak that caused it to shut down last week.

For those hoping to get some water time in the summer of triple-digit heat, the City of Killeen is offering a discounted rate at the Family Aquatic Center for the rest of the 2022 season.

Beginning Aug. 1, tickets cost $3 for adults and $2 for adults over 65 and children.