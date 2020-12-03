WACO, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached is from a previous story about Spring at the Silos.

Magnolia's Spring at the Silos has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, according to Magnolia Director or Public relations John Marsicano.

"The health and safety of our guests, our employees and this community is our top priority. After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel this year’s Spring at the Silos festival in its entirety." Marsicano said. "Out of an abundance of caution, given the rapidly evolving nature of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, we felt this was the most prudent course of action. All ticket holders will be issued full refunds and all vendors will be given the option to receive a full refund or a credit for a guaranteed spot at Magnolia’s next vendor fair. Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press and Little Shop on Bosque will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation, respectively."

