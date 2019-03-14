WACO, Texas — The Magnolia Silos in Waco Spring at the Silos event began Thursday morning.

Some roads in downtown Waco are closed due to this event. Those roads include Webster Avenue from 5th to 8th streets and 6th Street from Clay to Mary Avenue.

According to the Magnolia website, there will be nearly 100 vendors as well as food trucks and booths, and entertainers at the event.

The Magnolia Market gravel parking lot is closed throughout the event, but free parking is available at McLane Stadium. There will be trolleys taking people to and from the Silos throughout the day.

The Spring at the Silos event is free to the public and runs through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

