Brazos River Authority imposes Stage 2 drought restrictions in Bell County

Cities that draw their water from Belton Lake are asked to conserve water and limit outdoor use to specific times.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Stage 2 drought restrictions have been declared for parts of Bell County that draw their water from Belton Lake.

Bell County Water Control And Improvement District No. 1 (WCID No. 1), under guidance from the Brazos River Authority, announced that the measures are being taken due to low lake levels.

According to Bell County WCID No. 1, as of Tuesday, Aug. 1, Belton Lake was measuring 62% full, triggering the need for Stage 2 measures. WCID No. 1 provides water to the Cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville (through WCID3) and Belton, along with Fort Cavazos and 439 Water Supply Corporation.

Stage 2 restrictions aim to reduce water usage by 10%.

WCID3, which provides water to the Nolanville area, has also entered Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan.

Bell County WCID No. 3 is asking all residents to conserve water by reducing excess usage and following the mandatory irrigation/water use schedule. The district said restrictions are mandatory and anyone who does not follow them could face a fine.

No outside water use, including watering lawns, washing vehicles or filling pools is allowed except between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on designated days. There is no water runoff allowed from areas being watered.

Even-numbered houses are only permitted outside water use on Sundays and Thursdays, and odd-numbered houses are only permitted on Saturdays and Wednesdays during the allotted hours.

More information on Bell County WCID3's restrictions, as well as water conservation tips, can be found at this link.

More information on the Brazos River Authority Drought Contingency Plan can be found at their website, www.Brazos.org.

The district thanked residents for their support and patience through the conservation efforts.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Bell County WCID No. 3 at 254-698-6885.