Starlight Soiree returns to the Domain

AUSTIN, Texas — The annual Starlight Soirée event returns to The Domain on Oct. 5, benefiting the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum.

Tickets are currently on sale with a portion of proceeds directly benefiting the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum.

Situated at the Century Oaks Terrace, guests are invited to the event which will feature a curated menu featuring small bites of appetizers, entrees and desserts from more than 15 local restaurants including Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Maggiano’s Little Italy, True Food Kitchen, The Dirdie Birdie, AK, a Hotel Bar and Z Tejas.

From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., attendees can listen to live music by Plush, as well as experience a variety of other events, including prize giveaways.

Tickets are available now for a limited time with admission starting at $100 and $150 for VIP. General admission tickets will go on sale Sept. 2, with the ticket cost at $125 and $175 for VIP.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

