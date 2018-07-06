As summer fast approaches and the kids are on vacation, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center has teamed up with the Killeen Parks and Recreation Department, and the people at Team Williams Fitness, to bring a fun and healthy lifestyle program to the community.

Families will have the chance to signup and learn all about healthy eating, exercising, which in turn promotes a healthy mindset, at the McLane Children's Hospital Family, Food & Fun program. And the cost of it, free.

As part of the Family, Food and Fun program, a children's cooking competition will be held with a celebrity judge deciding who has created the most tasty healthy recipe.

Everything needed is included in the price of free.

For all information and where to sign-up, click here.

