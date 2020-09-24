Startup Waco launches program to help small businesses

Startup Waco, a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the community, launched a new program called Incubatex254.

WACO, Texas — Small businesses have been struggling since the Covid-19 pandemic began in Central Texas and across the nation.

Startup Waco, a non-proft organization whose mission is to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the community launched a new program called Incubatex254.

Jon Passavant, the CEO said with the new program they aim to help them accelerate their growth and development.

"A lot of business owners are in really desperate situations, timelines are short, cash is short, dreams are on the verge of sort of falling apart and really out of no fault of their own," Passavant said.

The 6 week program was developed to give small businesses the tools they need to advance with an emphasis on minority and women-owned businesses.

❗️Startup Waco has a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT❗️We’re pumped to launch Incubatex254, a first of its kind business incubator... Posted by Startup Waco on Saturday, September 12, 2020

"This program is not education focused, but execution focused." Passavant said. "So we're inviting businesses to come into our space. We're gonna talk with you, we're gonna hear what your challenges are today as you come in the door and we're gonna set a track and a path for you over these next six weeks that are gonna move your business from where you are to where you want to be."

Michelle Dean, the director of operations said they want to set a path for businesses owners through mentorship and partnership to move them to the next level.

"Our job is also to help them navigate and understand and find clarity in what they're doing especially in these troubling times," Dean said.

Passavant said he believes in the power of entrepreneurship and what it does for our communities.

"It really is about those small businesses, so if we lose them, which I think we are really in danger of doing nationally," Passavant said, "we're gonna lose a really important piece of our identity as a country and as a city."

He said it's essential to empower entrepreneurs and connect them to resources for their businesses to survive and thrive beyond the pandemic.

The program Incubatex254 is underway with about 20 businesses and they are hoping to do another one in the spring.