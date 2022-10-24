Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair

Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it concluded its three-week run in Dallas.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small.

Big Tex, big crowds, big football.

That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering.

2.4 million

The number of total fairgoers who visited the State Fair of Texas this year. If you think that means a lot of corny dogs were consumed, you're not wrong.

583,000

The number of Fletcher's Corny Dogs sold at the fair. Honestly, thought this one might be higher. They seemed to be purchased two at a time, if not more.

24,000

Pounds of hay consumed by livestock at the fair. No word on the number of corny dogs consumed.

90,000

The number of pounds of pure cane sugar used to make cotton candy at the fair. That's a total figure, not per serving, by the way.

430,000

The number of plush prizes won at the fair. Which tells us y'all don't have the best aim, if 2.1 million of you attended the fair.

2,166

The number of participants in the State Fair's cooking contests. The deep-fried genius is a community effort.

166,000

The number of rides taken on the State Fair's ferris wheel. Round and round it went.

$130,000

The selling price for the Grand Champion Market Steer at the State Fair's Youth Livestock Auction. The steer, named "Blondie," was shown by 17-year-old Aven Horn of Jones County.

13,000

The number of calls taken by the fair's Big Tex Contact Center during the fair's run.

60

The number of animal births in the fair's Livestock Birthing Barn during the fair.

$1.2 million

The amount of scholarship money the Fair awarded to more than 200 students across Texas this year.

