State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go

Big Tex is ready for the Fair! Are you? The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.

If you're planning a trip for you or your family, here's all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more.

What time do gates open at the State Fair of Texas?

The fair is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the last entry time being at 9 p.m.

Parking gates and ticket booths open every day at 9 a.m.

How much are tickets to get into the State Fair?

Ticket prices vary.

General admission tickets for the fair vary from $15 to $25 for adults. Children (ages 3 to 12) ticket prices vary from $5 to $18, while children two and younger are free.

Senior (ages 60 and older) ticket prices vary from $10 to $18. Senior half price tickets are available every Thursday at $5.

How much is parking at the State Fair? Where is it?

There are various parking options available at the State Fair. According to the fair, the easiest parking lot can be reached by entering at Gate 2, located at 925 S. Haskell.

Parking costs $20 per space and premium parking costs $40.

If you're looking for another way to get to the Fair, check out this guide.

What can I bring to the State Fair? What can I not bring?

If you have small children, the fair says you can bring a wagon.

You can also bring your own food and beverages if fair food isn't your thing -- but no alcohol, glass containers or metal knives or forks are allowed.

You can also bring a cooler or ice chest and it will be searched before entering the grounds.

Among the items you aren't allowed to bring: pets (unless its a service animal), bull horns, large signs, selfie sticks, drones or weapons of any kind.

Get a full list of the do-not-bring stuff here.

How do I pay for food, drinks and rides?

State Fair of Texas says food, beverages and rides are paid for using coupons.

Coupons are sold at various booths around the fair and are valued at $1. Any coupons from previous fairs will also be valued at $1, if you have any.

Find this year's new food items here.

Are there any discounted tickets for the State Fair?

Yes, there are various discounted tickets.

Daily military discount tickets with an ID are $10 to $18 per adult or $5 to $11 for a child/senior

Daily first responder discount tickets with an ID are $10 to $18 per adult or $5 to $11 for a child/senior

Daily McDonald's voucher discount tickets at gates and online are $10 to $18 per adult or $5 to $11 for a child/senior. You can find discounted coupons at participating McDonald's locations throughout North Texas on tray liners or inside meal bags, the Fair says

You can purchase tickets in advance at Kroger for $3 off premium one-day tickets

Dr Pepper Value Day tickets are every Tuesday and Thursday when you purchase online tickets for only $10 if you sign up for exclusive savings at BigTex.com/insider