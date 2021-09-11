State looking into why Killeen man keeps getting state rent checks despite never applying

Wayne Myers tried to send back a state rent relief check that he never applied for. The state sent him a new one.

KILLEEN, Texas — Wayne Myers is quite possibly the only person in central Texas that wishes the state government would stop sending him money. Myers received a check from the Texas Rent Relief Program in October for $37,950.

Myers is not a renter, and had never applied to the program, so he was a little suspicious. It turned out to be real.

"I took it down to chase bank and they said it was a real check," Myers said.

Myers told 6 News, after spending more than 30 minutes on hold, he was able to speak with someone in the Texas Rent Relief Program about the situation. He said the program told him someone tried to apply with the address of another rental property he owns, but with an unfamiliar name. He told them he would send the check back, and did so.

"They said they were glad I was going to send it back to them," Myers said.

Myers thought that would be the end of it. He was wrong.

"They reissued me another check, which was mindboggling, and a week later I got another check," Myers said.

Myers showed 6 News additional checks he got from the program on October 21 and October 24, which totaled more than $60,000. He also showed 6 News the email he send to Texas Rent Relief Program afterwards asking what was going on.

At the same time, the Texas Rent Relief website said the application process is closed because it has exceeded available funds.

Myers said he is worried some sort of fraud is involved and he won't be cashing the checks.

"I don't know what I am in the middle of and I don't want to get caught up and somebody say I scammed of frauded someone to get these checks," Myers said. "There are probably a lot of other people that could use the money."

6 News couldn't get a response from Texas Rent Relief Tuesday but was able to contact the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs which oversees the program and ask what what going on.

Communications Advisor Kristina Tirloni told 6 News Tuesday afternoon the department asking about the situation.

"Until I can get information from TRR about the payments, I cannot provide any information regarding Mr. Myers," Tirloni said.

6 News also asked Tirloni what safeguards the program has against both internal and external fraud.

Tirloni told 6 News in an email, "In addition to internal TRR fraud team, TRR has a contract in place through a third-party vendor. A dedicated team of specialists, including certified fraud examiners and trained investigators, who work to prevent fraud, and address fraud if found by referring cases to the State Auditor’s Office or the Treasury Office of Inspector General."