State Representative Charles 'Doc' Anderson announces plans to retire in 2025

Anderson says he will retire following the end of his current two-year term.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Longtime State Representative for the McLennan County area Charles 'Doc' Anderson announced his plans to retire on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Anderson says he plans on leaving the Texas House of Representatives following the end of his current two-year term, which is set to end in 2025.

The people of District 56, which includes Waco and most of McLennan County, have reelected Anderson nine times, dating back to 2004 when he first joined the Texas House.

Anderson stated, "When my current term ends in January of 2025, I will have served twenty years in the Legislature. While I'm extremely proud of my record of service in the Texas House and love representing my McLennan County friends and neighbors, it's time for a new chapter in my life and to seek new ways to serve my community, state, and nation."

Anderson added that both his Capitol and District offices will continue to operate as normal as he plans to actively serve throughout the rest of his tenure.

"I expect the Texas Legislature to be called back into special session in October to address the issue of passing school choice. That, and my work as Vice Chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, serving as Chair of the Texas Legislative Rural Caucus and as Vice Chair of the Texas House Aerospace Caucus, plus my work as a board member of the Texas Conservative Coalition, will ensure that my next sixteen months in office will be busy ones,” said Anderson.

