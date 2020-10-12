Local athletic wear business owner to donate $30K worth of inventory

After shutting down during the pandemic, 'Stay in the Fire' owner Don Morse gave away $10,000 worth of clothes to Families in Crisis in Killeen.

TEXAS, USA — Don Morse, CEO and owner of Stay In The Fire athletic wear is giving away his clothes to non-profit organizations with the hope they'll land under people's Christmas trees this year.

"I would love to keep the company but at this moment I think that we're gonna go ahead and try to make a few people happy for the holidays," Morse said.

After shutting down during the pandemic, Morse gave away $10,000 worth of clothes to Families in Crisis in Killeen.

He still has about $30,000 in inventory to give away and he's looking for local organizations that needs it, but more importantly he wants to spread his message.

"The name Stay In The Fire is actually the opportunity to stay in the moment through those difficult times because those are the times that we learn and grow," he said.

Morse said his goal was to help those with mental health issues through yoga, because it has helped him with mind, body and spirit. For now, he doesn't know what's next for his company, but he said he's looking forward to new beginnings.

"We're all in this together, but we're all going through such a difficult time and I think it's important that we stay in the fire and we stay strong and stay together," Morse said.