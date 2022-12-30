Stay safe this New Year's Eve in Central Texas

See what services are being offered in your area to help keep you and everyone you love safe on New Years Eve.

CENTRAL, Texas — From this year to the next, the priority when out celebrating should be to stay safe, so some cities in Central Texas are helping everyone out.

A 2021 Texas Department of Transportation report showed more than 25,000 DUI's resulted in a little more than 1,200 deaths. They hope to keep this number down this year.

The City of Waco and Bosque County will provide free transportation to those who call for it this year, while the City of Temple is asking that no one shoot fireworks.

"We just want to stress the biggest reason we don't want people shooting off fireworks is for safety," City of Temple official, Allison O'Connor, said.

O'Connor said a great alternative could be visiting downtown where many small businesses will have their own celebrations.

If you are celebrating in Waco, here is what you need to know for their free transportation system.

Rides to and from destinations will be provided from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Waco Transit System prefers you make a reservation prior to New Year's Eve, but same-day requests will also be available.

To schedule your trip, call (254)-750-1620.

In addition to these free rides, Tow King is offering to tow cars home for free for those who are unable to drive.

To arrange a free tow home, call (254)-666-5484.

These free services are all made possible through generous donations from Ben E. Keith Company, Subway and Chuy's.

This is the 17th year that WTS has participated in the "Safe Ride Home" program.

A spokesperson for WTS states " Our goal is simple, to keep the streets of Waco safe on New Year's Eve. If even one life is spared because someone chose to secure a safe ride home, then our purpose was accomplished."

For more information on the "Safe Ride Home" program, call (254)-750-1620.

In Bosque County, free rides will also be available, but only within the county.

It's called "Operation Blue Taxi," which is a system where Bosque County deputies provide free rides to party goers.

You can call 254-435-2362 to get a ride. Do not call 911.

The county asks that you follow the rules and be on your best behavior when in the cars.