Staycation Central Texas | The Silo House at Laughing Llama Farm

TROY, Texas — At 6 News we are highlighting some of the best staycation spots in Central Texas.



People from all over the world have visited The Silo House at the Laughing Llama Farm in Troy.

"If you just wanted to get away from home, have a place that’s secluded, tune out of everything that’s going on and reconnect, this is definitely the place to come," said Bonnie Chapa, Owner and Operator of the Silo House at the Laughing Llama Farm.



The Silo House at the Laughing Llama Farm sits on Deer Creek Road in Troy. It is secluded, private, and about 20 minutes away from Waco, Temple, and Belton.

It's booked by people from all over the world.

"It is a grain bin that was relocated from 300 acres in the middle of the cornfields about 50 miles away in Riesel. We took it out of that cornfield and brought it here,” said Chapa. “We rebuilt it and created The Silo House at Laughing Llama Farm."



Inside the house, the decor is immaculate. There is a full kitchen, bathroom, upstairs loft, outdoor shower, and gorgeous scenery.

"I’m also an artist, so I see things a little different,” Chapa stated.



When you book a stay at the farm you can also you can also purchase additional packages like Yoga, cookie making, mimosas and the farm experience.

"It’s where they sign up and they have a private appointment with me down at the farm with our llamas and the other animals,” said Chapa. They get a hands-on experience, and they get to walk the llamas."



There is also a barn store on the farm where you can purchase art, produce, and a variety of canned foods.

Overall, Chapa wants this to be a place where families can laugh and create memories together.

"It means a lot to us that they get to create those memories. The ability to share this place with them to create those kind of memories weighs a lot on us,” said Chapa.