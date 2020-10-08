Stolen John Deere Gator, motorcycle located by Temple police

The Temple Police Department found two stolen vehicles Sunday after they learned about a stolen John Deere Gator (valued at about $8,000) on August 3.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department found two stolen vehicles Sunday after they learned about a stolen John Deere Gator (valued at about $8,000) on August 3, according to the Temple Police Department.

The victim then victim said multiple people were involved when the John Deere Gator was taken from his property just before 3 a.m.

During the investigation, detectives received a tip that the vehicle might be located on a property near the 2500 block of Moore's Mill Road. A search warrant was obtained and served on August 9, according to the Temple Police Department.

During the search, the John Deere Gator, along with a stolen motorcycle, were found.

No arrests have yet been made. The investigation is still on-going.