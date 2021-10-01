Stolen Model T cars, trailer returned to owner

The antique cars were bought in Bellmead on Thursday but the buyers called Bellmead PD after seeing that the cars were actually stolen, Guseman told 6 News.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two Ford Model T cars and the trailer containing them that were stolen Wednesday night in Temple are now back with their owner.

Benny Guseman, the man who the trailer and antique cars were stolen from, told 6 News they were returned to him and his girlfriend Sara Conroy on Friday.

According to Guseman, the antique cars were bought in Bellmead on Thursday for $5,000 but the buyers called the Bellmead Police Department after seeing that the cars were actually stolen. He said the cars have some damage on them but that he is ecstatic to have them and the trailer back in his possession.

The trailer and cars were stolen Sept. 29 from the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center on the first night the couple was in town for the annual Texas "T" Party Event. The trailer had GPS, so they got a notification that it was moving but lost track of it after a few miles.

The couple alerted the Temple Police Department about the theft.

Temple PD released surveillance video of the alleged suspect stealing the trailer in a Chevrolet Tahoe early Friday.