From Troy to Holland, storm cleanup begins for Central Texans

While it may be a while until you get back home or into your church, you still have a community, as well as a little faith.

TEXAS, USA — Across Central Texas, the weekend's warm weather brought an opportunity for communities to assess the damage from this week’s historic winter weather.

In Troy, Pastor Harlan Haines was able get inside First Baptist Church to start the clean-up process.

"One of my deacons called and said, ‘Hey you got water running out the front door,’" Pastor Haines told 6 News. “This is just a speed bump. God knew it was happening, it's his church."

Like many this week, Haines’ church fell victim to busted pipes. It caused water to flood most of the building and put the congregation back to gathering virtually for services.

In Holland, Nathan Von Stosch fell victim to the opposite problem: He didn’t have any water.

“Friday morning we lost power and water,” he explained via FaceTime. “I've just kind of see it kind of like a survival moment, trying to find somewhere warm, somewhere where you can get food and water.

A City of Holland update on Facebook stated they are still working to restore water throughout the city. If a resident did have water, there was a boil notice in effect. They also offered bottled water and meals at the Kulhmann Civic Center.

For Holland resident Mollie Walker, despite the help, she needed to get out of Holland and get her daughter somewhere safe

“We had trees just falling down everywhere it was like fire crackers going off,” she said. “Texas just isn't prepared for weather like this.”

Prepared or not, it happened. While it may be a while until you get back home or into your church, you still have a community, as well as a little faith.

“Everyone kind of banded together to make sure everybody was taken care of,” Walker added.