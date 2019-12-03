CENTRAL, Texas — A frontal boundary will be moving in from Arizona in New Mexico, bringing rain and possibly storms to the Central Texas area on Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist Andy Andersen said it will start raining in the middle of the morning Tuesday, then it'll taper off in the late afternoon.

On Tuesday, strong weather patterns will be west of I-35 in the Highway 281 corridor, Andersen said.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, particularly around 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. a line of thunderstorms will start to affect Central Texas.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible for Wednesday, and the top threat will be strong winds, Andersen said. This would begin around 9 a.m., and hail is possible.

There will be 80 percent coverage starting around 7 a.m., then by noon, it would be 20 percent coverage. Andersen said