HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Killeen police are investigating after a Skipcha Elementary student reported that a stranger offered her a ride while walking to school.

The student was walking on Wrought Iron Drive in Harker Heights when a white woman, approximately in her 30s, with wavy shoulder-length hair asked if she wanted a ride. The woman was in a black, four-door car.

The student refused the ride and the car left. Upon being informed of the incident, the school principal informed Killeen ISD police, who also alerted Harker Heights police.

As a result of the report by the student, KISD said there will be an increased police presence at the elementary.

"We applaud the student for their quick action in reporting the incident," KISD said in a release.

The school district asks that parents discuss safety procedures and remind them to immediately report any type of safety threat to school officials or police.

