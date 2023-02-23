Gov. Abbott launching statewide 'street takeover' task force

Videos have gone viral online in the past few months showing large crowds and numerous vehicles "taking over" intersections and highways.

AUSTIN, Texas — In light of the recent "street takeovers" that have resulted in numerous arrests and viral videos on social media, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a statewide task force to crack down on these events.

According to a press release from Abbott's office, he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to address the recent street takeovers in several communities, which he says have become "increasingly violent and more frequent, resulting in injuries to law enforcement officers and endangering the public." Abbott said a clear message needs to be sent "that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas."

Abbott said the task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers.

The creation of this task force comes after seven people were arrested from street takeovers in the Austin area, which garnered millions of views on social media. A Dallas man was among those arrested in connection with the Austin street takeover.

On New Year's Eve last year, video and photos surfaced from a street takeover in Grapevine. The accused ringleader of the Grapevine street takeover was arrested on Feb. 21 by Sweetwater police.

“These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night—all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped.”

Witness video from the Austin street takeover obtained by KVUE showed cars spinning in circles, crowds running at police cars and setting off fireworks.

In January, several vehicles blocked off Interstate 10 near San Antonio with drivers doing donuts. Witnesses told KENS at least one person fired a gun into the air. Then a couple weeks later, an 18-year-old was shot and killed after a car meetup on the west side, KENS reported.

The newly launched task force will be led by members of DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division, and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, working in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies statewide, Abbott's office said in the press release. The task force will focus on state-level investigations that target the organized crime aspect of the street takeovers with the goal of making arrests and seizing assets, including vehicles and weapons, the release added.

DPS is also reminding the public to report any suspicious activity when it comes to possible street takeovers through iWatchTexas. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iOS or Android mobile app or by calling (844)643-2251. All reports are confidential.