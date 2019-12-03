CENTRAL, Texas — Tuesday afternoon brought spring-like temperatures with a high in the mid-60s. Wind gusts were up to to 25 mph.

A frontal boundary will move in from Arizona into New Mexico, bringing rain and possibly storms to the Central Texas area on Wednesday.

A line of severe thunderstorms will move through Central Texas around 7 a.m. Wednesday and move out of the area by noon.

Meteorologist Meagan Massey said the thunderstorms have the possibility of developing damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, 1-inch hail and flash flooding.

A total of 1.5 inches of rain could fall in areas where rain falls the heaviest along and west of Interstate 35.

Beyond Wednesday's events, sunshine and cooler temperatures will return on Thursday to pave the way for a warming trend.

