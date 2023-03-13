Structure fire causes extensive damage to two-story building in Temple

According to Temple Fire & Rescue, no injuries were reported.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue was called to douse the flames of a structure fire in the area of South Martin Luther King Drive and East Avenue C in Temple at about 8:15 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

According to Temple Fire, the two-story commercial structure known as Little Manhattan was the affected building.

Temple Fire says crews were able to eliminate the fire very quickly, but the building sustained significant damage on the inside.

According to Temple Fire, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Temple Fire says a total of 10 fire units showed up with 24 personnel members.

A cause of the fire has not been found yet.

6 News will update with the latest