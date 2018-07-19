It took a lot of planning and hard work over summer break, but a group of Waco ISD students are a couple of days away from finishing a project that the entire city will see.

With help of some mentors the young artist have painted a mural at 315 University Parks Drive to learn all about the ins and outs of managing a creative design.

Since June, ten Waco ISD students have been a part of the artprenticeship, which is an internship program organized by creative Waco, Prosper Waco and Waco ISD. From start to finish four artist mentors have been guiding these them to create the design for this origami mural.

"It's not that we are only painting a beautiful mural which we are, but we are taking students through every step of the process,” said Teaching Artist Sean Oswald.

Those steps include how learn how to work safely on job site, calculate costs, and order materials.

"I like working with everyone else. it's really fun,” said student artist Magnolia Oliphant.

The goal is to have the mural completed by July 26. Teaching artist say there's significance behind the origami bird design.

"There's a process of folding then it materializes this bird. We saw that as sort of a metaphor for this awesome future of Waco and the arts here and what we can do if we come together with our hands," said Oswald.

Each student will be paid for their work. There's plans for an unveiling ceremony this fall.

© 2018 KCEN