TEMPLE, Texas — An 8th grade Temple student was hit by a car Friday morning on his way to school, a Temple Independent School District spokeswoman said.

Police said the Travis Science Academy student crossing 33rd St. near Ave. R when he was hit.

He was taken to McLane Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it is has not been determined if the driver will face any charges.

