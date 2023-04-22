Students strut creative outfits in inaugural 'Trashion Fashion' show

Students and staff members created fashion from trash, or old items and then went modeled them down a runway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce with Ingleside High School for its first-ever Trashion Fashion show.

Students and staff members created fashion from trash, or old items and then went on to model their fashion pieces down a runway.

Tickets and tables were sold to benefit Ingleside's graduation fundraiser. The participants showed all sorts of creativity as they gathered items from anywhere you can imagine.

"Anything thrifted, recyclable, they've recycled stuff, old prom dresses, tuxedos, they've dug in the trash for cardboard boxes, so lots of variety," said Ingleside High School teacher Stacy Edlin.

Today's event was extra timely, as it also happened to take place on Earth Day.

"Anything that is recycled, normal household something that can come from a garage sale that can be used or recycled can be made into clothing," said IHS student Brooke Ullman said.

