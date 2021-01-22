Alleged intruder was shot by mom and left a trail of blood, making it easy for SLPD to find him

Sugar Land police say a woman opened fire on a man who was breaking into her home early Friday.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — An attempted home invasion was stopped by an armed mother who opened fire on the intruder early Friday, Sugar Land police said.

The woman had her 8-year-old child with her in the home — neither were physically hurt.

The shooting was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shadow Wood, in the Sugar Mill subdivision, according to city officials.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Michelle Allen, the woman told police she was asleep when she heard a noise at her back door. She grabbed a gun and found a man had broken a window and was trying to get in. She opened fire on the suspect, shooting him in the chest.

The man fled the scene, going less than a block away through neighbors' backyards, but responding officers managed to track him down because of the trail of blood he left behind, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported.

UPDATE 1/2: Sugar Land PD says the mom & her 8 YO were asleep when she heard a noise coming from her back door, she went to check it out & found her window smashed & a man climbing in, that’s when she shot him & he took off.... #KHOU11 #HTownRush https://t.co/sDz7oWrwmE pic.twitter.com/GOQK6d2StB — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 22, 2021

That suspect was stabilized and taken to the hospital where he remains in unknown condition. Chief Allen said the man, who was armed with a gun, would face burglary charges.

The man's name has not been released, but police noted the mother said she did not recognize the suspect.