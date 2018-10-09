Waco — According to a representative from the Central Texas V.A., 20 veterans commit suicide per day.

It's an alarming trend activists and healthcare professionals nationwide have been attempting to address for years.

Ruth Cassidy, lead suicide prevention coordinator at the Central Texas V.A., said of those 20, six have been treated at a V.A. facility within the previous year.

"There's 14 veterans every day that take their lives that we don't know," Cassidy said. "So, we're looking for their moms, their brothers, their cousins, aunts, families, friends, pastors, VFW's to provide information."

That information would not only educate those in need while also helping officials understand ways to better help.

The help is appreciated, especially veterans like Henry Suber, who served in the Air Force.

"Up until this past three weeks, it felt like a losing battle," Suber said. "It really has."

Suber said the information and resources available for veterans like him have helped him feel like there's hope, again.

That hope is not only the V.A.'s message, but the reason The Backyard in Waco agreed to hold the event.

"I, myself, have had experiences with suicide," co-owner Brian Brown said. "I have a ton of veteran friends who struggle so it was an easy decision, absolutely."

Some of the resources the V.A. was sharing include the Veterans Crisis Line, a hotline for veterans in need. That line is available for phone call at 1-800-273-8255 and recommends pushing 1, or confidential crisis chats can be reached at VeteransCrisisLine.net or by texting 838255.

In addition, the Make The Connection campaign through the Department of Veteran's Affairs was made available where veterans can hear from veterans about treatments that work, explore mental health conditions and symptoms and find local resources. More information on that program can be found at MakeTheConnection.net.

