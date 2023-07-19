Here's a list of camps in Central Texas for kids, teens this summer break

Summer camps are back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced kids and teens to stay home once school let out in 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Summer is right around the corner, which means summer camps are also returning this year. After 2020 saw many summer camps canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most are back in-person this year with some restrictions to continue preventing the spread of the virus.

From arts and music, to sports, to academics and to a good old-fashioned summer camp, here is a list of summer camps being offered around Central Texas.

Remember to check with each camp about updated COVID-19 guidelines as each camp has different requirements.

Temple

The parks and recreation department is hosting two full-day camps, a number of minicamps and a series of programs this summer.

Camp Discovery is available for kids ages 5 to 7 at High Point Elementary while kids ages 8 to 13 can attend Camp Pathfinder at Lakewood Elementary School. Both full-day camps offer the same adventure and activity-based experiences through themed weeks.

Both camps run Monday through Friday from June 14 to August 13 starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. The cost of the camp is $80 per week. Register for one of the day camps by visiting the city parks and recreation website.

Minicamps include Art Camp, Princess and Superhero Camp, Chess Wizards and many more. These camps are hosted at various locations around the city. To see all of the minicamps hosted by the department or to register, visit the minicamp website.

The department is also offering a handful of online programs through Black Rocket. The online courses include 3D game design, JavaScript developing, video game development and many more tech-focused courses for budding computer science minds. The five-day courses are taking place at different times throughout the summer, so check out the city’s Black Rocket Tech Camp web page for pricing, course descriptions and dates.

The Ralph Wilson Youth Club will host sports camps for basketball, football and volleyball in June and July for kids ages 6 to 13.

Basketball camp is from June 16-18 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and will be led by Temple College Men’s Basketball Coach Clifton Ellis. Football camp is July 1-2 from 8:30-11 a.m. and participants will be led by Methodist University Assistant Head Football Coach and Defensive Coordinator Derrick Williams.

Meanwhile, the volleyball camp runs from July 6-8 from 10-11:30 a.m. and will be led by Temple College Head Volleyball Jordan Pickett. Registration is between $30-40 depending on the camp.

The youth club is also taking kids on field trips over the summer break to places like museums, water parks, the zoo, hikes and more. For a full list of events and to register your child for the field trips of your choice, visit the registration webpage for the youth club.

Temple College volleyball is hosting several volleyball camps for players of all ages and skill levels throughout late June and into July. The different camps include an all-skills camps, advanced camp, defense clinic and more. The price varies between $85 and $250.

They will include skill training, game play, learning from Leopard volleyball players and more. The camp will be led by Head Volleyball Coach Jordan Pickett. Learn more about each camp and register by visiting the Temple College volleyball website.

The Temple College baseball program is hosting an evaluation camp where players will be able to showcase their skills in front of coaching staff and receive evaluation for their arm strength, swing, defensive skills and more. The camp is only on June 8 with check-in at 10 a.m. The camp is $60 and those interested can reach out to Coach Train or Coach Kellner via email at Nathan.train@templejc.edu or frank.kellner@templejc.com.

The Cultural Activities Center in Temple is offering a dozen day camps, classes and workshops for children and teens. Those interested can choose between camps focusing on ceramics, painting, science, writing and even projects involving LEGOS.

Dates and age ranges for each camp vary along with pricing, depending on supplies needed for the camp. To learn more about each individual camp, visit the CAC website.

Send your Girl Scout to Camp Kachina in Morgan’s Point for seven weeks for a true summer camp experience. They offer camps for girls in grades two through 12, with different themes for each age group. From archery, swimming, axe throwing and all the classic summer camp activities, your child will get a summer to remember and make new friends during their weekslong stay at the campsite. Learn more about the camps offered to different age groups, cost and dates at the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website.

Waco

The parks and recreation department is gearing up for its annual summer programs, which include three sessions throughout the summer for kids ages 5 to 13. Activities include field trips, arts and crafts, games, hiking and more. Camps are set for June, July and August from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

June 14 - July 2 will cost $195 per child

July 6 - July 30 will cost $260 per child

August 2 - 20 will cost $195 per child

The department said space is limited, so parents and guardians are encouraged to register soon and can contact the community centers directly to register. There is a $75 registration fee on top of session costs.

Bledsoe-Miller - 254-750-8684

Dewey - 254-750-8677

South Waco - 254-750-8650

The Hewitt Public Library is holding a virtual summer program throughout June and July that include virtual story times, a magic show, a visit with a zoologist and more.

The events are free but registration is required to receive the Zoom link for each event.

The dance school is hosting three summer camps: Broadway Bound Camp, Princess Camp and Diva Day Camp. All of them will be held at the school's Waco location, at 7560 Bosque Blvd.

The Broadway Bound Camp is from July 19-23 for those ages 7-10 from 1-3:30 p.m. The camp focuses on teaching attendees how to sing and dance and includes an end-of-camp performance for parents and friends. The camp is $99.

The Princess Camp is for those ages 3-6 and runs in three different sessions throughout July. The camp features ballet, dance, arts and crafts and more. The camps cost $120. The sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon and are set for: July 5-9 July 19-23 July 26-30

The Diva Day Camp is for those ages 7-10 and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12-16. The camp features a week full of ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and more and costs $165.

MCC is offering a variety of summer programs for kids of all ages. The programs include, ninja camp, cheer camp, parent and child river adventure, guitar camp and more. The cost also varies from $59 to $185 depending on the program. Be sure to check out what the Kids College has to offer soon, because spots are filling up quick.

Programs are hosted on campus and in surrounding areas. There are plenty of programs to pick from and you can learn more about each one and register online.

Kids ages 7-16 can attend one or more of the six summer sessions to get hands-on experience with ceramics painting, glass fusion, tie dye shirts, painting and other art activities at Practically Pikasso in Waco.

The cost is $120, but family discounts are available. The cost covers materials, a camp T-shirt and daily snacks. Camp runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

To register call the location at 254-776-2200 and learn more about the session dates at their website.

The art center is offering five camp sessions for young artists of all ages, from first graders to high school seniors. Rising first through third grade camps include art through animals, nature, storybooks and more. Meanwhile, older participants will learn about Gouache, ink landscape, beginner photography, digital art and more.

Sessions cost $175 and run for four-day periods. Sessions will be held at Hillcrest Elementary School, located at 4225 Pine Ave. in Waco. Sibling and member discounts are available for the camps. For a full list of available programs, dates and registration, visit the art center website.

The YMCA is holding day camp for kids ages 4-12 staring June 14 at the Doris Miller Family YMCA, Waco Family YMCA and Victorious Life Church. Kids will get to craft, learn about fitness, participate in reading clubs and more with the guidance of Y counselors.

Drop off will be between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. with pick-up by 6 p.m. One-time activity fees are $45 per child, but weekly fees vary by location.

Learn more about the day camp and register by visiting the YMCA of Central Texas’ website.

Children from kindergarten through sixth grade have the opportunity to learn about nature and wild animals as part of one of the Cameron Park Zoo’s camp programs.

Each group will get to explore the zoo, meet zookeepers, go behind the scenes at the zoo and explore the Mammoth Site and the Brazos for kids old enough. The zoo offers three different, weeklong curriculums twice throughout the summer. Parents can choose to send their child to a half-day or full-day camp.

Zoo camp costs include hikes, T-shirt, animal encounters, activities, arts and crafts projects and more.

Dates vary depending on the camp and session in June and July. Prices also vary from as low as $120 through $350, depending on the camp and if you are a zoo member or not.

Killeen/Harker Heights

Central Texas College is offering a number of summer camps that cover topics from STEM, arts and crafts, reading and writing, the outdoors and more. The camps are open to kids as young as 5 and through high school, depending on the specific camp.

Learn more about the camps offered, dates and pricing by visiting their website.

Breakthrough Basketball is hosting a 3-day camp for young players in third through eighth grade looking to develop their skills on the court. Participants can improve ball handling, shooting, passing, footwork, 1-on-1 moves and more.

The camp will be held at the Killeen Family Recreation Center from June 25-27. The camp goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $225. Visit the website to register.

The YMCA is offering weekly summer day camps with different themes each week throughout the summer. Weekly themes include sports, culinary creations, zoology, geography and more.

Additionally, the Y is offering specialty camps that give the opportunity for participants to take on a different challenge. The specialty camps include soccer, basketball, cake wars, chef and phins camps and are offered at different points throughout the summer.

The day camps occur weekly Monday through Friday starting June 1 and ending the week of August 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Times vary for the specialty camps.

For members, the cost is $95 per week and $105 per week for nonmembers. There is also a one-time $40 registration fee. Prices change for the specialty camps.

For more information on the camps or to print out the registration forms, visit the YMCA’s website.

The Killeen Independent School District is offering optional enrichment resources in hopes of closing learning gaps and fighting the summer slide. The optional activities include free full-day summer camps for students at all grade levels.

For elementary students, the district is hosting STREAM Camp, Camp Pursuit, Camp Invention and Camp Accelerate for first through fifth grade students. Each camp is free and engages students in hands-on activities and creative thinking. Elementary students can also engage online with a handful of other resources.

For middle schoolers, the district is offering Camp Invention, STREAM Camp, Algebra Readiness, Creative Writing and a district-wide Band Camp. In addition to the summer camps, the district has enrolled sixth through eighth graders in Texas Prep courses for math and English and all students in ninth through eleventh grade in STAAR EOC prep courses.

Learn more about the camps and resources by checking out the district’s summer program page.

The soccer camp is for those ages 3 to 15 and will focus on skill development, soccer games, challenges and competitions. In addition to learning how to be a better soccer player, the programs will teach campers about respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and leadership.

The camp is from June 7-11 at Summit Soccer Complex but hours vary depending on the age group and whether children attend a half-day or full-day camp.

The camps costs between $100 and $150. To learn more or to register, check out the program website.

The art studio in Harker Heights is offering weekly day camps throughout June and July. Parents can select between a full-day camp or only a few hours with options to drop off children early or pick them up later. Each camp includes a field day on the last day of the camp. The camps are open for kids ages 5 to 14. Prices range from $85 to $160.

To learn more or to register for a camp, visit the art studio website.

Belton

UMHB is offering several sports camps for baseball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis, and acrobatics and tumbling. The sports camp options vary by skill level and ages and range from kindergarten children to college prep camps for soccer.

The university is also offering music and arts camps for students at all ages and include sessions like guitar lessons, piano lessons, art workshops and more.

Dates vary depending on the camp or session you chose along with the price range. Visiting the UMHB summer camp website for specific dates, prices and to register.

The soccer camp is for those ages 3 to 15 and will focus on skill development, soccer games, challenges and competitions. In addition to learning how to be a better soccer player, the programs will teach campers about respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and leadership.

The camp is from July 19-23 at Heritage Park in Belton but hours vary depending on the age group and whether children attend a half-day or full-day campl

The camps costs between $95 and $150. To learn more or to register, check out the program website.

The Story Walk Program isn’t a summer camp, but a self-guided activity the places pages from children’s boots along a trail to combine reading with physical activity.

The story walks take place at the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail. Those looking to go on the self-guided activity should park at the Harris Community Center and walk toward Yettie Polk Park. The story will be along the hike and bike trail this summer. Here are stories being placed along the trails:

June 18-21: Where the Wild Things Are

July 2-5: Apple Pie 4th of July

The Bell County Museum is offering three different summer camps for different ages that include a variety of topics.

Summer Fun for Early Learners for kids six and younger will include activities, games and speakers about transportation, inventions, cotton and quilts and force and motion. This camp is from July 6-9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The camp is free for families and kids and registration is not required.

Junior Historians for kids 7-12 will be about history topics like Texas cultural groups, World War I and II and the Great Depressions. This camp is July 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

STEAM Camps will focus on Earth science, magnetism, space and chemistry. The camp is for kids 8 to 13-year-old and is held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Junior Historians and STEAM Camps are $40 each. The museum offers a discount for those who register for the two weeks. For more info or to register, visit the museum website.

The Belton Independent School District is offering summer academic programs to keep student minds active over the summer break. Camps are available for students at all ages in the district and focus on core classes like reading, writing, math and enrichment courses or movement activities, depending on the grade level.

All elementary programs will be held at Chisholm Trail Elementary, middle school programs will be at Belton Middle School and high school programs will be at Belton High School. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for free and transportation will also be available.

The high school options include PE for credit, CPR graduation credit and a TSI Boot Camp.