Sunday fire in downtown Marlin destroys building

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stay with 6 News as the story develops.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Fire Department responded to a morning business fire Sunday on the 200 block of Live Oak Martin, according to Waco Fire Department Twitter. 

Waco Fire helped assist Marlin and other agencies in putting out the fire, as stated via the tweet. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

Sunday morning fire engulfs downtown Marlin building

Robert Thomas Jr. of Marlin
TxDOT Waco is also assisting with the closure of SH 7 through Marlin. Traffic is being detoured to SH 6, according to a TxDot tweet around 1:23 pm. 

