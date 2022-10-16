Sunday fire in downtown Marlin destroys building

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Fire Department responded to a morning business fire Sunday on the 200 block of Live Oak Martin, according to Waco Fire Department Twitter.
Waco Fire helped assist Marlin and other agencies in putting out the fire, as stated via the tweet. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Sunday morning fire engulfs downtown Marlin building
TxDOT Waco is also assisting with the closure of SH 7 through Marlin. Traffic is being detoured to SH 6, according to a TxDot tweet around 1:23 pm.
