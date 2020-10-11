Superintendent says Midway High School will not close just yet, like other area schools de to COVID-19

MIDWAY, Texas — Superintendent of Midway High School Dr. George Kazanas said Monday that while nothing is off the table regarding COVID-19, the district is not planning to close Midway High School in response to the current cases.
Because the majority of current cases are confined to extracurricular programs, the school is temporarily closing programs rather than schools and will quarantine the people directly exposed, according to Kazanas.
The programs affected are volleyball and JV boys basketball, with preventative measures including restricted travel and some quarantines for football, baseball, the dance team and marching band.
Multiple middle school athletic competitions were canceled because they were scheduled against opponent schools who have temporarily closed.
"In the current circumstances, it is counterproductive to close the campus because many of the students involved are already virtual students and only participating in extracurriculars. In addition, until this point, we have experienced that nearly all of the spread has been from the community and personal activities outside of school, whereas safety protocol on campuses for the general student population has been very effective," Kazanas said. "Should all students convert to virtual learning, we have no way to limit social situations and implement safety protocols. We will continue to closely monitor every case and to consult with healthcare professionals in decision-making, keeping safety as our number one priority in school and to the extent feasible out of school."
