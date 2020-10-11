Superintendent says Midway High School will not close just yet, like other area schools de to COVID-19

"In the current circumstances, it is counterproductive to close the campus because many of the students involved are already virtual students and only participating in extracurriculars. In addition, until this point, we have experienced that nearly all of the spread has been from the community and personal activities outside of school, whereas safety protocol on campuses for the general student population has been very effective," Kazanas said. "Should all students convert to virtual learning, we have no way to limit social situations and implement safety protocols. We will continue to closely monitor every case and to consult with healthcare professionals in decision-making, keeping safety as our number one priority in school and to the extent feasible out of school."