As witness after witness took the stand in Joe Bryan's hearing this week the faces in the crowd remained mostly the same.

Friends, family and Joe's supporters watched anxiously as his defense team tried to convince a judge he deserves a new trial.

He was convicted of killing his wife Mickey in 1985 but has always claimed he was innocent.

"I thought if there's any chance of me being here would help his spirits I had to come," said Lois Hays.

She met joe in the 2nd grade and said he feels like family.

"Joe is a good person. He's deeply spiritual and I wanted him to know I'm praying for him and I love him like a cousin. He was always like a brother to me since I didn't have any brothers."

Carroll Pickett was the chaplain at the Huntsville prison where Joe's been since he was convicted.

The two men met after Pickett found out Joe could play the piano.

They ended up working together until Pickett retired and he believes, "Joe's not guilty there is no motive."

The chaplain said most inmates come to him and try to justify their crimes, but not Joe.

"Joe has never never ever led me in any way to think any way that he's guilty," said Pickett.

Pickett came from Kerrville to see the hearing because he said he had to support his friend.

That's the same reason Linda Liardon came.

She became friends with Joe and Mickey when Joe was principal at Clifton High School.

She says the love Joe felt for his wife could be seen by everyone.

"He could not carry on a conversation without Mickey's name being in it. He just adored her and it was evident with the time we spent with them if they were walking down the sidewalk they were holding hands and it was obvious to me because i didn't have the kind of relationship and i thought wouldn't it be neat to have someone care about you like that," said Liardon.

Joe's family declined to talk with us until after the hearing is completely finished.

But every day they showed up wearing these red shirts.

They want justice for Joe.

But in the end they also want justice for Mickey.

Joe Bryan's hearing is expected to continue next month or whenever DNA test results are complete.

