Surveillance footage disproves claim gun was pulled on man in Mexia restaurant

Mexia police released the surveillance video that shows a gun was actually never pointed at anyone.

MEXIA, Texas — Surveillance footage from a Mexia restaurant shows the man accused of pulling a gun on another customer actually only pointed his finger at him.

Malcolm King, 21, reported to police on June 8 he was in the Taqueria Mexicano Grill on North Hwy. 171 when a man pulled his gun and started yelling obscenities and racial slurs at him.

"Investigators have discovered that the assailant’s behavior, while disorderly and unprovoked, was not indicative of felonious assault or terroristic threat as was originally reported," a Mexia police said in a press release. "After review of surveillance footage of the incident with eye witnesses who had provided on-scene statements, investigators confirmed that original accounts provided to MPD were inaccurate and vastly inconsistent with the events captured on the restaurant’s closed-circuit television equipment."

Police said while the man did have a gun but he was carrying it legally.

"As a result of the MPD's investigation, prosecution of the assailant, who has been identified by law enforcement authorities, will be sought in conjunction with the appropriate prosecutor’s office and appropriate charges will be filed.

The incident sparked protests outside the restaurant. The restaurant owner, Jesse Retna, also fired the manager. 6 News will follow up to determine what, if anything, Retna will do in response to what the footage shows.

"The decision was made to release this footage as a reminder to all that justice in this community will be realized only through unbiased diligence, guided by the highest level of integrity, and that diligence and integrity will not be influenced by 'popular opinion' or prejudicial conduct of any kind," the press release said.

It was unclear Thursday morning what charges may still be filed against the man.