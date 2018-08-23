The Bell County Sheriff's Department released surveillance photos Thursday of a woman they said was cashing forged checks.

The Sheriff's Department said the woman is one of three people accused of using several forms of identification and altered checks at various locations. Officials said they have already identified the other two people.

The woman in the photos is seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, "I have Issues."

Anyone who can identify the woman in the photos should call the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

