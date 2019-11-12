WACO, Texas — Five months after a deadly fight at a Waco hotel, a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to the Waco Police Department, officers responded to a reported disturbance at the New Road Inn on July 7.

Steven Porter, 38, was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries" after reportedly fighting with another man. He died from his injuries July 18.

Police said the man accused of beating Porter, Rhudy Beavidez Garcia, fled the scene without calling for someone to help Porter.

The U.S. Marshal Task Force was able to locate and arrest Garcia Tuesday, according to police.

