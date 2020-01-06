KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police have arrested the man they say was behind a shooting in a McDonald's parking lot on Mother's Day. Jontay Perez Naylor, 25, is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. His bonds total more than $300,000.

Police say on May 10, 2020, they were called to the McDonald's at 1105 S. Fort Hood St. after someone there fired several rounds from a gun. They found a gray Jeep with damage, but were told that the suspect had already left the area.

Police say they were told the suspect and a woman were arguing at a home earlier in the day. She left the home with four children, but were followed by the suspect and confronted in the McDonald's parking lot. Police say the two resumed arguing before the suspect started shooting into her vehicle.

A warrant for Naylor was issued on May 11 and on May 28 officers with Killeen P.D. and members of the United States Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were able to find and arrest him.

