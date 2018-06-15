A suspect connected to an April shooting near the Wilson Recreation Park ball fields in Temple was arrested Friday in Marlin, according to Temple police.

Police identified 19-year-old Deante Amari Spencer, of Marlin, as one of the suspects involved in the incident.

On April 27, Officers responded to a shots fired call at Wilson Park.

Officers learned a woman was sitting inside of her parked vehicle when she was approached by two black males who demanded she gets out of her vehicle.

The victim told officers one of the males pulled on the door handle in an attempt to enter her vehicle but the door was locked. One of the males then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot one time through the driver’s side window.

Police said the males ran back to their vehicle, a dark blue Ford Ranger, and fled the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the glass breaking and cutting her face.

After investigators presented their case Monday to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

© 2018 KCEN