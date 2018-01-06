Multiple exits on I-35 between Round Rock and Temple were closed after a police chase on I-35 northbound Friday morning.

Police said an Austin man, identified as Anis Behnamiri Masomian, walked into Whataburger in the 1500 block of I-35 southbound around 3:30 a.m. near Round Rock. Police said, he showed a gun, stole wallets from multiple people and ran out.

Authorities chased Masomian on Northbound I-35 and at some point spiked his tires, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office. Masomian continued in a slow speed pursuit all the way past Troy. At that point, authorities said he got out of his vehicle and tried to run away.

Round Rock Police caught him a short time later after he had laid down in the grass to hide.

Masomian was taken back to Williamson County to be booked into the jail. He has a long history of arrests in Williamson County on charges that include aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

