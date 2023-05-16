Suspect charged with murder of 16-year-old Killeen boy

Killeen police said U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect without incident.

KILLEEN, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19-year-old man on a murder charge Monday night, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Donovan Lee Mann is accused of shooting Eugene Sonny Brownlow, 16, on the morning of May 8, according to KPD.

The investigation began when police were called to the 3600 block of Zephyr Road near the Star Mart Convenience Store on a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, police found shell casings in the parking lot.