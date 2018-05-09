KILLEEN, Texas — A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Killeen man who was reported missing July 14.

21-year-old Hasson Lindsey Jr. was shot and killed during a confusing crime spree that involved a shooting, car chase and foot chase that spanned two cities on July 11.

"His life mattered to a lot of people and it's just not fair for them to take him away from us like that," said Baldwin.

Lindsey's mother, Tisha Baldwin reported her son missing to police after he was last seen by on July 10. Three days later, police found Lindsey shot to death in a ditch.

"I recognized him by his tattoos, his face was unrecognizable," said Baldwin.

According to an arrest affidavit Raymond McKinnon, 26, an Oklahoma native had Frankie Nathaniel Boyd III, 23, and Duvalle Sommerville, 24, both from Killeen, drive him to a meet up with Lindsey to get some cash. Boyd told police that once Lindsey was in the car, Mckinnon pointed a gun at him and told Lindsey to leave his stuff and get out.

According to the affidavit, the two men began shooting at each other and Lindsey was killed. McKinnon was also shot and injured.

Police said Mckinnon then told Boyd to drive to a rural area of Bell County where they dumped Lindsey's body.

That same day, Temple police pulled the car over for speeding. McKinnon got out, said he'd been shot, then he passed out. Boyd and Sommerville sped away from the scene, but were caught after a short chase.

McKinnon was taken to the hospital. According to the affidavit, an unknown man and woman checked McKinnon out the next day with an IV bag still attached to his arm.

Police found McKinnon in Oklahoma, where he was arrested on July 18.

McKinnon was booked into the Bell County Jail on July 24.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Boyd was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Sommerville was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

