KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect was shot by a Killeen officer today after leading police a car chase. The suspect was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for his injuries.

The pursuit started around 4 p.m. Thursday when the driver of a black SUV refused to stop. The driver was leading officers on Elms Rd. when the vehicle entered the intersection of Fort Hood St. and Elms Rd. and collided with another SUV.

Officials said the officer was forced to discharge his weapon after the driver rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser.

This story will be updated with developing information.

