Suspect arrested | Mother and son killed in Harker Heights

A suspect is in custody after the two bodies were found in a Harker Heights home.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police found two bodies in a home while doing a welfare check on Sept. 30. They said Copperas Cove PD called after a citizen requested the welfare check in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive. Jerry W. Baker, 36, was taken into custody by the Harker Heights PD Thursday.

Police said the victims killed were a mother and son. The pair were found with gunshot wounds. They were identified as 55-year-old Gina David Kearney and 35-year-old Michael David.

When officers tried to perform the welfare check, they knocked on the door and no one answered. Police said out of concern for those inside they forced themselves into the home. Once inside, officers found the two bodies.